Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Your Choice Insurance
Meet Sara Pyle, Agency Owner of Your Choice Insurance insuring all of Indiana and Michigan in auto, home, commercial, business, and much more!
I joined Quantum because I want my team and I to have a bright future representing more than 20 carriers! We want to be able to provide Insurance solutions to everyone at an affordable price.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Sara Pyle, an independent insurance agency owner at Your Choice Insurance. Sara joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in January 2022 and opened her insurance agency in Kokomo, Indiana.
"I graduated college with a Business degree and went on to open my first insurance agency at age 26 from scratch. I grew my agency over the last 16 years and added new agents. I decided to start an Independent Agency with Quantum this year and am very excited to have so many solutions for personal and business insurance in the states of Indiana and Michigan! Quantum has provided us the tools and support to be successful and I cannot wait to see what the future brings for our Agency!” says Sara Pyle, agency owner of Your Choice Insurance. “I joined Quantum because I want my team and I to have a bright future representing more than 20 carriers! We want to be able to provide Insurance solutions to everyone at an affordable price.”
“John Maxwell once said " A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way". This is what you get with Sara Pyle. A true leader and a true professional. Her clients couldn't be in better hands and Quantum is lucky to have her.” - Fernando Ortiz, Agency Success Leader, Quantum Assurance International
Your Choice Insurance helps find clients the best insurance coverages by:
• Listening to their needs and wants and finding the best coverage to protect what is important to them.
• Never having to shop for insurance again! With 20+ carriers, they will shop your personal or commercial insurance at any time.
• Making sure they have everything they need by providing prompt service. Whether it’s buying a new car or insuring your home, Your Choice Insurance has you covered.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is the leading insurtech agency activator redefining what clients receive from their insurance experience. We are an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. Quantum was founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Your Choice Insurance:
Your Choice Insurance is more than just an average Insurance Agency. We want to take the burden off our clients’ shoulders; after all, it’s what we’ve been doing since 2006. As a one-stop Insurance Agency with years of experience managing a wide-range of risk and exposures, we have the skills to ensure our clients receive exceptional coverage. To keep your loved ones safe and to protect your assets, contact us to find out how we can help. Our team of experts is waiting to hear from you.
To learn more about Your Choice Insurance, please visit: https://yourchoiceinsurance.wixsite.com/website
