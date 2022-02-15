David Cheek Joins Nashville Office of Commonwealth Commercial Partners

CCP Logo David Cheek, Managing Director of Property Management

David has a passion for listening and meeting his clients’ needs to maximize value for their assets. His experience and expertise allow him to find and create opportunities.” — Hunter Huber, Director of Property Management at CCP

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., announces that David Cheek has joined the company as Managing Director of Property Management in Nashville, Tennessee.

Working from CCP’s Nashville office at 414 Union St., Suite 110, he will be responsible for oversight of the current property portfolio, implementation of the company’s property acquisition and development strategy, third party business development, operational budgets/reporting, and employee recruitment and development.

Prior to joining CCP, Cheek was the market leader at CBRE for property management in Nashville where he oversaw 15 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties and led a team of 40+ real estate management and engineering personnel.

“David has a passion for listening and meeting his clients’ needs to maximize value for their assets,” said Hunter Huber, Director of Property Management at Commonwealth Commercial Partners. “His background is very diverse and includes management of office, retail, industrial, and medical offices ranging from institutional clients to family partnerships. In addition to his strong operations background, David also excels at business development. His experience and expertise allow him to find and create opportunities.”

In 2021, David was named Nashville Business Journal’s CRE Property Manager of the Year. He was the CBRE Market Leader of the Year award winner in 2016 and 2020. His professional memberships include NAIOP, IREM and BOMA. Active in the community, he is involved in the Ronald McDonald House, the Rolling Hills Community Church and is the Grassland Head Coach for Youth Sports.

Cheek earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and holds a real estate license for the states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC



Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., with offices in Hampton Roads, Va.; Atlanta, Ga.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; St. Louis, Mo.; Columbus, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minn., and is active in Connecticut and Illinois. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services.