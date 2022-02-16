Innovative property management firm moves to Tenantcube for simpler handling of a complex process
Read how SMOOTH PM made the switch from Buildium to Tenantcube in order to serve clients better.
We have been very impressed with the amount of flexibility that Tenantcube offers, the amazing customer service, and all the new features.”ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenantcube, an online property management platform, is making waves by offering landlords extremely modern and affordable software to manage their own properties. The platform is so versatile that even property managers and real estate agencies are switching over from expensive enterprise solutions to
— Mathew Toussaint, Director, Smooth PM
Tenantcube.
SMOOTH Property Management, a company based out of Southern Ontario, made a smooth transition from Buildium to Tenantcube last month. Their priority was to expedite the time taken to handle tenant inquiries and maintenance requests, and they found a painless solution in Tenantcube. While their previous software offered those services, they found it complicated and their customers found it difficult to make rental payments via the application.
Mathew Toussaint, Director of SMOOTH Property Management, said “Our top priority is the ease of the solution for tenants and landlords. We found they were having issues with our old platform, so we decided to switch directions. We have been very impressed with the amount of flexibility that Tenantcube offers, the amazing customer service, and all the new features.”
This cloud-based platform was built by ex-Freshworks executives with a mission to help struggling landlords manage their own properties with confidence. By providing a single platform to digitalize the entire renting lifecycle, Tenantcube replaces excel sheets, emails, and a lot of paperwork. While the software can be purchased at just $1 per unit a month, Tenantcube also offers affordable tenant communications services.
Andrews Moses, CEO of Tenantcube, said “Our primary vision is to help landlords spend more time building their portfolios or with their families instead of chasing tenants, collecting rents, and mitigating disputes. It is exciting to see property management companies using our platform as well to streamline their processes.”
SMOOTH Property Management found the accounting feature of Tenantcube especially useful - it helped them organize business by giving them a secure place to digitally log all transactions and store all receipts. With Accounting and the Work Order Management feature both available, they plan to remove their current CRM and use Tenantcube for everything for a seamless experience.
To know more about Tenantcube’s next-generation software for landlords, please contact their sales team to schedule a demo.
About Tenantcube
Tenantcube was founded by a landlord who wanted to completely revolutionize the renting experience for owners and tenants. Designed to be a simple yet powerful one-stop platform, Tenantcube employs a unique combination of software and services in order to provide the most effective solutions for small landlords and rental professionals. Its vision is to empower more landlords to manage their properties themselves, with confidence. What sets Tenantcube apart is the affordability of their products when compared to traditional methods of property management. Visit www.tenantcube.com to sign up for a free 30 day trial.
About SMOOTH PM
SMOOTH Property Management delivers the 5-star service that your investment deserves. Our management style is an integration of hospitality and industry knowledge. Since 2013, we have managed rental investments and some construction. We have built an intense hospitality background and we know how to communicate to get the job done right. Our team is known for providing exceptional service for our investors, owners, associates, and residents. Our 'virtual' office allows us to efficiently manage properties across Southern Ontario. This includes Waterloo Region, Guelph, London, Woodstock, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. We are proud to manage any kind of property as if it were ours. Our network of connections allows us to manage properties more effectively, and provide you with the services your property deserves. Our expertise ranges from residential to commercial, and anything in between.
