Marvel Comics Venom Artist Sam De La Rosa to appear at Fanboys Marketplace in Fort Worth

photograph by Olaf Growald c/o Fort Worth Magazine

Venom artist Sam De La Rosa will be at Fanboys for Pop Swap event

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam De La Rosa, comic artist and inker, worked on the Venom: Lethal Protector comic series in 1993-the one that later inspired the Tom Hardy Movie. He also worked on Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage which in turn inspired the Venom sequel. He will be making a special appearance at Fanboys Marketplace for our Pop Swap and Hot Wheels race event being held on February 26, 2022. Sam doesn’t make too many special appearances these days, usually keeping to just FanExpo Dallas which only comes once a year and requires tickets to get in. De La Rosa is actually a Fort Worth resident, having moved here about four years ago. Although he’s no longer inking for the big two, he spends his days making guest appearances for various events where he sells artwork and signs autographs. Which is exactly what he’ll be doing at Fanboys Marketplace! He will be at the Camp Bowie location from 12–6 so bring some comics for him to sign and have chat with a legend. You can find Fanboys Marketplace at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth, TX. 76116

About Fanboys Marketplace:

We’re your one stop shop for all things pop culture, nerdy and geek. If you stop in at one of our three locations: our home store off of Camp Bowie in Fort Worth, our Denton location and now our new location located at North East Mall, you’ll find something for everyone. Fanboys Marketplace is also all about community. We host monthly mini cons, Funko Pop swaps, hot wheels drag racing, nerf tournaments, shopping and more.

Fanboys Marketplace is the largest Collectible Toy Store in Texas with three stores and over 45,000 Sq Ft of Toys, Art, Action Figures, Comics, Games, and much more. We were recently Fort Worth Magazine Editor’s pick for best Toy Store in Fort Worth. Find out more about Fanboys Marketplace by visiting our website at www.fanboysmarketplace.comor find us all the social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and on Twitter.