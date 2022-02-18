Systematix Infotech is now a Zoho Creator Partner - The Low-Code Experts

Gartner predicts that low code app building would be 65% of all app development by 2024 with about 66% of big companies using a min. of four low code platforms.

Systematix Infotech announces that the company is now authorized Zoho Creator–the low-code platform, partner. Systematix Infotech will now be offering low-code software solutions to their clients globally accelerating the speed of development thus digital maturity.With so many changes happening in the business ecosystem and the companies, digital transformation is more crucial than ever. Being able to integrate data, processes, and people in meaningful ways through bespoke apps may have a tremendous influence on the future success of a particular business, but it can be costly. This is where the agility and the speed of application development that the low-code platforms bring help accelerate digital adoption. Zoho Creator is one of the known low-code development platforms that allow creating apps that are specific to the company's needs in less than one-tenth of the traditional programming approach. Businesses can simply design applications and publish them to multiple platforms such as the Web, Android, and iOS. The drag-and-drop application construction feature that the Zoho Creator platform provides aids in the rapid development of apps.The Low-code development approach allows building custom apps faster for the business at an affordable price. The platform allows gathering data, automating processes and workflows, analyzing data, reporting and creating dashboards, and even integration with other existing business applications. When utilizing Zoho Creator to create apps, the platform also supports building native iOS and Android apps without any hassles, which can then be published on the respective app stores.Systematix Infotech, as a Zoho Creator partner, assists in creating these business-specific custom apps so that the clients can deploy and go digital faster than the conventional approach. The improvement and support services that are required to maintain or update the application are also now relatively faster. Any business logic or interface updates that the users want are taken care of easily therefore the lower total cost of ownership. Further, now the companies do not have to be concerned about hardware infrastructure or hosting. Zoho Creator hosts the application on their cloud servers and relieves the client from infrastructure-related deployments, updates, and maintenance. Systematix Infotech’s partnership with Zoho Creator Platform will lead clients to enjoy the following benefits:Building highly customized business applications faster-Custom apps built with Zoho Creator can range from simple data gathering forms to large ERP-like solutions. The drag-and-drop form builder, report writer, and pre-built templates make development simple, and the time to go live decreases drastically. Zoho Creator is capable of creating multi-platform applications, which means it is easier to build apps for both the web and the mobile.Easily automate complex workflows -Zoho Creator's has powerful workflow management that makes it simple to automate even the complex business processes and their workflows in a few simple steps and iterations.Integrate existing ERP, Salesforce, and customer experience apps-Zoho Creator's sophisticated application development and integration capability extend the existing information system of the company, by automating new functions and processes and bridging them with the existing applications. Clients can quickly transfer data to or receive data from other systems using the API-ready system, making automation more fluid and less redundant to use.“Our clients can’t believe that Systematix Infotech has delivered and made live enterprise-grade applications having complex workflows in less than 14 days. The speed of development and hassle-free go-live across multiple platforms is only possible with a low-code approach. These times are very exciting for technology companies because businesses have greater need of digital transformation and that our organization can make their vision live with such innovative technologies” says Sachin Gadia, Director – Digital Transformation at Systematix Infotech.With Systematix Infotech now being the low-code solution expert and Zoho's premier partner, businesses can accelerate their digital transformation journey and gain a competitive business advantage to grow at a scale and/or disrupt. Low-code is the right choice for the digital transformation journey, here is why:• It simply speeds up digital adoption among the users, therefore helping companies embrace a digital-first mindset.• Rapid prototyping is capable of providing a visual walkthrough of the actual application thereby minimizing rework.• Development and deployment seem much faster in comparison with the traditional coding approach leading to considerable savings in terms of development, operations, and opportunity cost for the companies.• Ease of integrations through API leverages your existing data.Systmatix Infotech brings extensive knowledge and experience across the cross-segment of the industries and various technologies such as RPA, Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Business Intelligence that helps to consult and assist businesses in developing and deploying robust low-code custom applications in a record time.If lean and digital are on the agenda of companies, then with all the aforesaid capabilities low-code is the right approach.About Systematix InfotechSystematix Infotech (A CMMI Level 3 Company) is known for its innovation-driven approach in the field of Information Technology. With 16+ years of experience serving 1000+ clients worldwide, the company marks a strong presence in transforming and inspiring businesses and trends globally and providing top-notch services such as RPA Consulting, Low-code, eCommerce Development & IT Staff Augmentation.