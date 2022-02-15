Only A Few Weeks Remain To Register for Spring Soccer Programs
There is still time to sign your kids up for Flatirons Rush Soccer ClubARVADA, CO, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- · Friday Night Lights – Recreational League, we cannot wait to have Friday nights filled with soccer! Please make sure you register your child, if possible, by March 4th so we can adequately plan teams. The Flatirons Rush Recreational Program is an exciting, fun and energetic in-house program for players ages 5 to 12 years old! Teams will be formed based on age, location, teammate requests and coach requests. Flatirons Rush aims to foster a safe, fun, educational experience for your child as well as a solid foundation for lifetime skills. Come join the Rush family!
https://www.flatironsrush.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1348800
· Parent Night (Informational Session): come learn about Flatirons Rush – our values, philosophy and curriculum. We look forward to meeting you on. Wednesday March 2nd at 7:15pm at Long Lake Regional Park- We will meet by the upper west turf fields-
· New Beginnings – Preschool age is where it all starts! Registration is open through March 31st and the season begins April 6th. The New Beginnings program is catered to children ages 3-4 years old and is a unique opportunity to introduce your child to soccer. It is a eight-week program which runs a practice once a week. New Beginnings will give your child a great start to this lifetime sport by engaging motor skills, ball skills, and concepts of small sided games. Sessions are led by Rush Coaching Staff and volunteers, lasting for 50 minutes. The emphasis is very firmly on FUN! We feel that kids will be more comfortable and develop faster in this type of environment.
https://www.flatironsrush.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1348521
· Soccer4Superior is coming up! This is a fun event to raise funds for victims of the Marshall Fire. If interested, this is a great opportunity to give back while also getting a workout! Details below and also on our website:
https://www.flatironsrush.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1349381.
