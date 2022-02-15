Logit.io Achieves National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials Certification

Leading cloud logging, metrics and APM platform Logit.io announced today that they’ve attained Cyber Essentials certification.

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading cloud logging, metrics and APM platform Logit.io announced today that they’ve attained Cyber Essentials certification in addition to their preexisting PCI DSS, SOC 2 & ISO 27001 certification.

The NCSC is the UK Government's authority for monitoring cybersecurity incidents, conducting threat assessments and functions in their role as a single point of contact (SPOC) acting as an overarching technical authority for mitigating all cyber threats.

Cyber Essentials is the NCSC’s government-backed scheme that enables companies to protect themselves against the most common causes of cyber-attacks by offering a clear statement of controls that all organisations should implement to mitigate risk.

In order to achieve Cyber Essentials certification Logit.io underwent a rigorous technical review of the entire company’s security processes, workstations, platform and people.

Organisations that pass Cyber Essentials certification have had to effectively demonstrate that they are in a position to effectively prevent an estimated 80% of cyber attacks. This means by achieving this certification, Logit.io consistently demonstrates the ability to avoid threats including phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, network breaches and password-guessing attacks.

The NCSC Cyber Essentials certification is the latest accreditation in Logit.io’s ongoing compliance with the following global security and privacy standards, including:

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certified

PCI Service Provider Certified

UKAS certified

SOC 2

GDPR

HIPAA

“Logit.io has always had security at the forefront of our business and Cyber Essentials builds on our existing certifications. Cyber Essentials is becoming increasingly required by certain sectors and we are pleased to be able to demonstrate to our customers and partners that their data is secure and that Logit.io continues to be committed to current best practices,” said CPO, Kieran Southern.

For UK companies looking to work with a compliant log aggregation, container monitoring or log viewing solution, Cyber Essentials is considered an essential compliance standard that company’s who handle sensitive information are expected to meet.

By partnering with Cyber Essentials compliant observability companies, organisations can ensure an added layer of compliance and security in who handles their data.

As the only Cyber Essentials certified observability platform Logit.io is uniquely positioned to be compliant enough to work with the MOD (Ministry of Defence) whilst being a notably competitively priced alternative to many proprietary metrics and logging systems.

Logit.io serves customers across the UK including The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Government Digital Service and the Civil Aviation Authority.

New users to Logit.io can get started with a free 14-day today, no credit card required: https://bit.ly/3Lj40HN