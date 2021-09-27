Logit.io Deepens Log & Metrics Management Platform With The Beta Launch Of Hosted Grafana

Hosted Grafana Dashboard

Logit.io are pleased to announce their beta launch of hosted Grafana in addition to their existing ELK as a Service & hosted Open Distro services.

MANCHESTER, UK, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to respond to the ever-increasing need expressed by the marketplace to improve the range of data visualisation and reporting tools available, log and metrics management platform Logit.io are pleased to announce their beta launch of hosted Grafana in addition to their existing ELK as a Service & hosted Open Distro.

Organisations around the world are constantly looking for ways that they can ensure compliance is being upheld, speeding up Mean Time To Repair (MTTR) and reducing the risk of DDoS attacks by improving their overall observability. This very often starts with analysing logs and metrics in detail.

The addition of hosted Grafana will allow technology leaders that use Logit.io to further improve their observability by having the choice to utilise the leading open-source solutions for logging and metrics analysis side by side.

Grafana is one of the most popular open-source solutions for metrics analytics due to its proficiency in visualisation, monitoring and its compatibility with a wide range of tools that further enhance its capabilities.

Grafana is not only home to an intuitive UI but is also feature-rich and can be configured to display metrics from a range of databases. Grafana is also well known for its flexibility and is subsequently a favourite tool of engineers and technology leaders across the globe.

By using Logit.io you can experience the best features that Grafana has to offer without the maintenance required to configure, manage and scale the software alongside your operations.

Logit.io provides cost-effective pricing without confusion, vendor lock-in or data egress fees, unlike other cloud-native logging services that charge additional fees for the processing of metrics.

Logit.io’s Hosted Grafana platform also integrates with all of the key cloud platforms that users are already familiar with such as AWS, GCP and Azure.

Grafana is commonly used for a wealth of use cases, including but not limited to the following:

Server monitoring

Container monitoring

SSL expiry tracking

Performance testing

Windows host monitoring

Kubernetes cluster monitoring

Grafana is most commonly used by DevOps, software engineers, Linux & system administrators, but is also often used by a variety of other engineers who need to work with metrics frequently.

Get started for free by using the Logit.io platform and see how the power of hosted Grafana, ELK and Open Distro can rapidly improve your ability to report and monitor whilst complying with ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA and PCI.

“Logit.io has been focusing on enabling our customers with the ability to view their logging and metrics data in as many ways as possible,” said Logit.io CEO Lee Smith.

“Bringing Grafana onto the platform is another step forward in helping our customers visualise their data. We are excited to help users unlock the information in their data to enable them to better serve their customers.”

Sign up for your free 14-day trial here, no credit card required: https://bit.ly/3994iz6

Company Biography: Logit.io provides a complete logging and metrics management solution that is used across the globe by users from public & private sector organisations.

The Logit.io platform harnesses the best in open source technology to enable technology leaders at established companies (such as IBM, Nikon and Maersk) and cutting edge startups to scale with complete observability, troubleshoot with ease and strengthen their security and alerting abilities.

