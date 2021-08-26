Logit.io Ramp Up Channel Efforts With The Launch Of New Global Partner Program

The popular log management solution used by thousands of users around the world have announced the launch of their new global partner program.

MANCHESTER, UK, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logit.io, the popular metrics and log management solution used by thousands of users from public & private sector organisations announced today the launch of their new global partner program.

Logit.io’s latest program allows channel partners to differentiate themselves by expanding their services to include Logit.io’s fully integrated, open source-based data analysis solutions and services.

By using their program, Logit.io resellers can offer powerful, open-source technology, such as Kibana, Grafana & AWS’s offering of Elasticsearch & Kibana (soon to be known as Opensearch and Opensearch Dashboards).

As a result of increasing channel efforts, Logit.io are looking to partner with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Detection & Response Providers (MDRs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and technology alliance partners.

In order to increase channel efforts focus within the company will be directed towards creating new resources to aid technical and sales enablement. This will allow their new partners to seamlessly onboard with the platform and scale the solution in order to fit the needs of their clients.

As well as managed ELK, managed Open Distro, and log & metrics management, Logit.io is also used as a primary solution for the following use cases:

- Infrastructure monitoring

- Compliance & auditing

- Business intelligence

- Container monitoring

- Business analytics

- Uptime monitoring

- Server monitoring

- Cloud monitoring

- SSL monitoring

- SIEM

- APM

As the potential global market acquisition of the log management market is valued at $1.9 billion, the SIEM segment is valued at $4.2 billion and the APM market is valued at $6.3 billion respectively (2020 estimates) now is a great time for managed service and solution providers to look at utilising a SaaS platform that covers all of these fast-growing areas of the marketplace.

Logit.io is currently recognised as one of the UK's leading big data companies as they’ve shown exceptional recent growth and have worked to continuously employ innovative ideas and integrate with new technology (according to both Data Magazine and Welp Magazine).

Logit.io has also recently been featured as one of the best tools for remote-first employees by the popular remote working community site remote.tools and was recently awarded by Appvizer for being the most visible data analytics and log management service on their platform.

"Logit.io continues to invest in our partner's success through our Global Partner Program," said Kieran Southern, Chief Product Officer, Logit.io. "We are committed to delivering upon growth objectives side by side with our partners, no matter what the organisation, use case or challenge, we can drive insights and added value for customers."

Logit.io’s partner program has been created in mind to alleviate many of the pain points that channel partners often cite as blockers when they are looking to adopt new services to bring to their clients. Some of the main benefits of partnering with Logit.io include the following;

No setup fees

Unlimited users

Easy onboarding

Flexible licensing

No vendor lock-in

Transparent pricing

End-user free trials

No data egress fees

Highly-rated support

No minimum license costs

Platform availability SLAs up to 99.999%

Compliant with GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS & ISO 27001

Would-be partners can find out more information on the Logit.io partnership page.

Partners can get started with a free 14-day today, no credit card required: https://bit.ly/37LvLGe