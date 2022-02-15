Submit Release
Jasson Walker Jr. Featured in Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative Black History Month 2022 Campaign

Jasson Walker Jr. featured in Microsoft BPGI Black History Month 2022 Campaign

Jasson Walker Jr. featured in Microsoft BPGI Black History Month 2022 Campaign

cFocus Software announces that Jasson Walker, Jr. is being featured in the Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative Black History Month 2022 Campaign.

I am honored to be a part of the Microsoft BPGI Black History Month Campaign! I thank all of the great folks at Microsoft for providing this opportunity!”
— Jasson Walker, Jr.
LARGO, MARYLAND, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cFocus Software announces that our President & CEO, Jasson Walker, Jr. is being featured in the Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative Black History Month 2022 Campaign.

About the Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative
The Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative (BPGI) is Microsoft's new initiative designed to support Black tech companies and entrepreneurs. BPGI offers comprehensive guidance to help navigate the Microsoft Partner Network,  enablement support, Go-To-Market benefits, and support to become a Microsoft Supplier.

The Microsoft BPGI Black History Month 2022 campaign is available on YouTube.

Mr. Walker has also been spotlighted on the Microsoft Partner Network LinkedIn page as well.

About cFocus Software
Established in 2006, cFocus Software has 15+ years of experience providing outstanding cybersecurity and enterprise IT solutions to civilian and DoD federal agencies.
Our exclusive ATO as a Service™ software automates FISMA/RMF/FedRAMP compliance and reporting for government agencies and cloud service providers.

Want to learn more about ATO as a Service™? Click here for a free ATO as a Service™ trial!

Jasson Walker Jr
cFocus Software Incorporated
+1 301-499-2650
email us here

Black History Month 2022 | Microsoft Black Partner Growth Initiative

