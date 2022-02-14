Senate Bill 909 Printer's Number 1395
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1395
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
909
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FLYNN, COSTA, HUGHES, COMITTA,
FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY, COLLETT, SCHWANK, BREWSTER AND
CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111),
entitled "An act providing for victims' rights; imposing
penalties; establishing remedies; establishing the Office of
Victim Advocate, the Bureau of Victims' Services, the
Victims' Services Advisory Committee, the State Offender
Supervision Fund and other funds; and making repeals," in
crime victims, providing for responsibilities of institutions
of higher education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111),
known as the Crime Victims Act, is amended by adding a section
to read:
Section 217. Responsibilities of institutions of higher
education.
(a) Notification.--Consistent with section 485(f)(8) of the
Higher Education Act of 1965 (Public Law 89-329, 20 U.S.C. §
1092(f)(8)), institutions of higher education shall provide a
concise, written notification of rights, accommodations and
protective measures to students and employees, including victims
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20