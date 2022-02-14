Senate Bill 909 Printer's Number 1395

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1395

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

909

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, FLYNN, COSTA, HUGHES, COMITTA,

FONTANA, KANE, KEARNEY, COLLETT, SCHWANK, BREWSTER AND

CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111),

entitled "An act providing for victims' rights; imposing

penalties; establishing remedies; establishing the Office of

Victim Advocate, the Bureau of Victims' Services, the

Victims' Services Advisory Committee, the State Offender

Supervision Fund and other funds; and making repeals," in

crime victims, providing for responsibilities of institutions

of higher education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111),

known as the Crime Victims Act, is amended by adding a section

to read:

Section 217. Responsibilities of institutions of higher

education.

(a) Notification.--Consistent with section 485(f)(8) of the

Higher Education Act of 1965 (Public Law 89-329, 20 U.S.C. §

1092(f)(8)), institutions of higher education shall provide a

concise, written notification of rights, accommodations and

protective measures to students and employees, including victims

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20