Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,823 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1396

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - Section 2. Section 4504(a) of Title 3 is amended and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 4504. Commodity marketing board.

(a) Establishment of commodity marketing board.--

(1) Each marketing program issued pursuant to this

chapter shall provide for the establishment of a commodity

marketing board, which shall have primary decision-making

authority relative to marketing contracts and other projects

in furtherance of the program. [The]

(1.1) Subject to the provisions of subsection (f), the

number, representation, qualifications and terms of board

members and the schedule of regular board meetings and

procedure for calling special board meetings shall be

established in the issued marketing program. No marketing

program shall be issued to establish a commodity board of

less than five members, one of whom shall be the secretary or

the secretary's designee. The other board members shall be

appointed, except for the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and

Research Program Board under subsection (f), by the secretary

from among the agricultural producers whose commodities shall

be subject to the marketing program. In making these

appointments, the secretary shall consider nominations

submitted by the producers.

(1.2) No decision by the board shall be effective

unless, pursuant to regular or special meetings, a majority

of board members were present and a majority of those present

voted in support of the decision. All decisions rendered by

the board shall be recorded in written minutes of the

meeting, and the recorded minutes shall be made available to

the secretary and to the producers whose commodities are

20220SB1055PN1396 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1396

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.