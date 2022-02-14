Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1396
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - Section 2. Section 4504(a) of Title 3 is amended and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 4504. Commodity marketing board.
(a) Establishment of commodity marketing board.--
(1) Each marketing program issued pursuant to this
chapter shall provide for the establishment of a commodity
marketing board, which shall have primary decision-making
authority relative to marketing contracts and other projects
in furtherance of the program. [The]
(1.1) Subject to the provisions of subsection (f), the
number, representation, qualifications and terms of board
members and the schedule of regular board meetings and
procedure for calling special board meetings shall be
established in the issued marketing program. No marketing
program shall be issued to establish a commodity board of
less than five members, one of whom shall be the secretary or
the secretary's designee. The other board members shall be
appointed, except for the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and
Research Program Board under subsection (f), by the secretary
from among the agricultural producers whose commodities shall
be subject to the marketing program. In making these
appointments, the secretary shall consider nominations
submitted by the producers.
(1.2) No decision by the board shall be effective
unless, pursuant to regular or special meetings, a majority
of board members were present and a majority of those present
voted in support of the decision. All decisions rendered by
the board shall be recorded in written minutes of the
meeting, and the recorded minutes shall be made available to
the secretary and to the producers whose commodities are
20220SB1055PN1396 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30