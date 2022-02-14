Senate Bill 1055 Printer's Number 1396

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - Section 2. Section 4504(a) of Title 3 is amended and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 4504. Commodity marketing board.

(a) Establishment of commodity marketing board.--

(1) Each marketing program issued pursuant to this

chapter shall provide for the establishment of a commodity

marketing board, which shall have primary decision-making

authority relative to marketing contracts and other projects

in furtherance of the program. [The]

(1.1) Subject to the provisions of subsection (f), the

number, representation, qualifications and terms of board

members and the schedule of regular board meetings and

procedure for calling special board meetings shall be

established in the issued marketing program. No marketing

program shall be issued to establish a commodity board of

less than five members, one of whom shall be the secretary or

the secretary's designee. The other board members shall be

appointed, except for the Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and

Research Program Board under subsection (f), by the secretary

from among the agricultural producers whose commodities shall

be subject to the marketing program. In making these

appointments, the secretary shall consider nominations

submitted by the producers.

(1.2) No decision by the board shall be effective

unless, pursuant to regular or special meetings, a majority

of board members were present and a majority of those present

voted in support of the decision. All decisions rendered by

the board shall be recorded in written minutes of the

meeting, and the recorded minutes shall be made available to

the secretary and to the producers whose commodities are

20220SB1055PN1396 - 2 -

