Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1393

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1393

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1058

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in auditors and accountants, further providing for

auditor's compensation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 902(a) of the act of May 1, 1933

(P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is

amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to

read:

Section 902. Auditor's Compensation.--(a) Each auditor

shall receive ten dollars ($10) for each hour necessarily

employed in the duties of the office upon presentation to the

board of supervisors of an itemized listing of the dates, times,

places and hours worked to perform the audit. No auditor in a

township having a population of ten thousand or less is entitled

to receive more than [one thousand dollars ($1,000)] one

thousand seven hundred dollars ($1,700) for completing the

annual audit, settlement and adjustment. No auditor in a

