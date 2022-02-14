Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1393
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1393
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1058
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in auditors and accountants, further providing for
auditor's compensation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 902(a) of the act of May 1, 1933
(P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is
amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to
read:
Section 902. Auditor's Compensation.--(a) Each auditor
shall receive ten dollars ($10) for each hour necessarily
employed in the duties of the office upon presentation to the
board of supervisors of an itemized listing of the dates, times,
places and hours worked to perform the audit. No auditor in a
township having a population of ten thousand or less is entitled
to receive more than [one thousand dollars ($1,000)] one
thousand seven hundred dollars ($1,700) for completing the
annual audit, settlement and adjustment. No auditor in a
