Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1392

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1080

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, KANE, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, HUGHES,

SCHWANK, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

FEBRUARY 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military Affairs,

further providing for advisory councils for veterans' homes;

and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Chapter 7 heading and section 704(a) of Title 51

of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

CHAPTER 7

DEPARTMENT OF MILITARY AND VETERANS AFFAIRS

§ 704. Advisory councils for veterans' homes.

(a) Establishment of advisory council.--There is hereby

established an advisory council for each veterans' home operated

by the Commonwealth. Each advisory council shall consist of [15]

the following members [and the]:

(1) The Adjutant General, who shall serve ex officio.

(2) Twelve [of the] members who shall be appointed by

the Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

