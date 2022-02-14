Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1392
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1080
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, KANE, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, MENSCH, HUGHES,
SCHWANK, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
FEBRUARY 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military Affairs,
further providing for advisory councils for veterans' homes;
and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Chapter 7 heading and section 704(a) of Title 51
of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
CHAPTER 7
DEPARTMENT OF MILITARY AND VETERANS AFFAIRS
§ 704. Advisory councils for veterans' homes.
(a) Establishment of advisory council.--There is hereby
established an advisory council for each veterans' home operated
by the Commonwealth. Each advisory council shall consist of [15]
the following members [and the]:
(1) The Adjutant General, who shall serve ex officio.
(2) Twelve [of the] members who shall be appointed by
the Governor from a list of nominations submitted to the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18