Senate Bill 1056 Printer's Number 1397

Senate Bill 1056
PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1397
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1056
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,
COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KEARNEY, STREET, FLYNN,
FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled
"An act providing for the criteria for independent
contractors in the construction industry and for the powers
and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the
Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"
further providing for definitions, for improper
classification of employees and for criminal penalties;
providing for private right of action; and further providing
for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action
prohibited, for availability of information and for funding.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 13, 2010
(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace
Misclassification Act, is amended by adding a definition to
read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
