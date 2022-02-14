Senate Bill 1056 Printer's Number 1397

PENNSYLVANIA, February 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1397

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1056

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,

COMITTA, SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KEARNEY, STREET, FLYNN,

FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled

"An act providing for the criteria for independent

contractors in the construction industry and for the powers

and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the

Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"

further providing for definitions, for improper

classification of employees and for criminal penalties;

providing for private right of action; and further providing

for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action

prohibited, for availability of information and for funding.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 13, 2010

(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace

Misclassification Act, is amended by adding a definition to

read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

