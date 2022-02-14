Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,780 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham proposal to increase teacher pay passes House unanimously, heads to fourth floor for signature

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday celebrated final legislative passage of Senate Bill 1, increasing base salary levels for New Mexico teachers by an average of 20%:

“The Legislature has answered my call to deliver the largest increase in pay to New Mexico teachers in recent memory, underscoring our shared respect for the profession and commitment to supporting current and future educators. Education is the bedrock of future success, and a properly compensated workforce is integral to ensuring the strongest possible foundation for New Mexico children. New Mexicans across the state can be proud of the unanimous legislative support this bill received – I look forward to signing it into law and making New Mexico teachers the best-compensated educators in the region.”

Sponsored by Senator Mimi Stewart, Senator Siah Correa Hemphill, and Representative Debra Sariñana, Senate Bill 1 increases minimum educator salary levels in the state’s three-tier licensure system to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000, representing an average 35% total increase in base salary levels since Gov. Lujan Grisham came into office. Coupled with a 7% raise for New Mexico education staff proposed in the governor’s budget recommendation and included in House Bill 2, higher salaries for teachers will increase the average educator salary to $64,006, putting the state on par with the national average and ahead of surrounding states.

In 2019, following years of deep cuts to public education, the governor authorized 6% raises for all New Mexico educators while also dramatically increasing educator salary levels as part of an almost half–a-billion-dollar investment in public schools that year. This pay raise was followed by an additional 2% across-the-board increase for educators in 2020.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham proposal to increase teacher pay passes House unanimously, heads to fourth floor for signature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.