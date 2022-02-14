Gov. Lujan Grisham proposal to increase teacher pay passes House unanimously, heads to fourth floor for signature

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday celebrated final legislative passage of Senate Bill 1, increasing base salary levels for New Mexico teachers by an average of 20%:

“The Legislature has answered my call to deliver the largest increase in pay to New Mexico teachers in recent memory, underscoring our shared respect for the profession and commitment to supporting current and future educators. Education is the bedrock of future success, and a properly compensated workforce is integral to ensuring the strongest possible foundation for New Mexico children. New Mexicans across the state can be proud of the unanimous legislative support this bill received – I look forward to signing it into law and making New Mexico teachers the best-compensated educators in the region.”

Sponsored by Senator Mimi Stewart, Senator Siah Correa Hemphill, and Representative Debra Sariñana, Senate Bill 1 increases minimum educator salary levels in the state’s three-tier licensure system to $50,000, $60,000, and $70,000, representing an average 35% total increase in base salary levels since Gov. Lujan Grisham came into office. Coupled with a 7% raise for New Mexico education staff proposed in the governor’s budget recommendation and included in House Bill 2, higher salaries for teachers will increase the average educator salary to $64,006, putting the state on par with the national average and ahead of surrounding states.

In 2019, following years of deep cuts to public education, the governor authorized 6% raises for all New Mexico educators while also dramatically increasing educator salary levels as part of an almost half–a-billion-dollar investment in public schools that year. This pay raise was followed by an additional 2% across-the-board increase for educators in 2020.