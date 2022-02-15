Submit Release
Oleta Adams Set To Perform At The Lone Tree Arts Center In Colorado

Oleta Adams

Gerald Albright

Lone Tree Colorado prepares for a great night as Oleta Adams gets ready to grace the stage as one of Gerald Albright's Lone Tree Sessions guest performers.

Oleta is one of the unique treasures of our music industry. You know her voice immediately when you hear it, and it transcends to many genres of music. She's polished and a true joy to work with.”
— Gerald Albright
LONE TREE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legendary singer, songwriter and musician, Oleta Adams, has been known to touch hearts and serenade the ears from people all over the world. Her music effortlessly pulls us in as her magnificent voice full of gospel roots, and soulful notes makes us pay attention. Lone Tree, Colorado is in for a magical night as she is set to perform as one of the Gerald Albright's Lone Tree Sessions music series guest performers.

The 4-time Grammy® nominee will be performing on Friday, February 18th to an audience who has been patiently awaiting her arrival. This show will soothe the soul and create lasting memories for all who attend.

Her voice is absolutely unforgettable. Since the success of her Platinum 1990 debut album, Circle of One, and the beautiful hit single, "Get Here," Adams has continued to draw from her gospel roots while seamlessly melding into other genres of popular music.

In 2019, Oleta was inducted into the American Jazz Walk of Fame and in 2017, she was honoree of the Legends Award at the Black Music Honors. Adams is certainly a stellar and captivating artist that everyone can appreciate and enjoy.

Tickets for the February 18th performance are available now. Come on out for a great and memorable show!

Purchase tickets here: Oleta Adams | Lone Tree Arts Center

Location:

Lone Tree Arts Center
10075 Commons Street
Lone Tree CO, 80124

Desirae L. Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
