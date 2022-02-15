DJ Cole Cherry Makes the Global DRT Top 200 Airplay Chart and Went up the in Independent Artists Chart, 28 Spots
I'm the man with 3 seconds left on the clock and who will always make it.”PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry Single "Back of Your Mind" Makes the Global DRT Top 200 Airplay Chart today and Cole goes up in the Independent Artists Airplay Chart 28 spots! Cole is thrilled about his progress, working hard on building his fan base and doing more live performances. Cole's fans are so important to him, he wants anyone who listens to his music to be apart of his life, that's why he puts all of his feelings into his songs. They are not just songs to him, he is telling a story about all his experiences.
— Cole Cherry
Cole is getting booked with photoshoots, scheduled to go to West Virginia to Master his new Album and also a Brand Ambassador for several companies, including GoswimwearUSA for their New Men's line. The Sky is the limit for this new Upcoming Artist! Cole can't wait to see what each week will bring him and what new people he will meet. Come join Cole's Journey and follow all his social media.
