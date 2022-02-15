DOT News Release: ALERTING SENSORS ADDED TO LIFESAVING MACHINES AT HONOLULU AIRPORT

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division has launched a new state of the art AED Cabinet Alert System that will immediately notify key personnel of an AED cabinet door opening or an AED being removed at Daniel K. International Airport (HNL).

This system will also provide additional security for the AEDs as well as notify key members when an AED is removed but may not be needed. The program’s goal is to encourage employees and bystanders to retrieve one of the numerous, easily accessible, highly visible AEDs for any possible medical emergency. “That information is vital for first responders because with cardiac situations every second counts,” said Martinez Jacobs, Chief of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Division.

This system is the first of its kind and was designed in collaboration by a Canadian-based company, Teldio, along with two Hawaii-based companies, AED Institute and JHL Integrations. The software program cost $150,000 to develop and instillation in the more than 130 boxes at HNL will cost approximately $70,000. “This new technology gives us a chance to track when these cabinets are open, but more importantly, when the machines are actually used, said Pamela Foster, President and owner of AED Institute.

This new alert system will allow for more oversight and knowledge as to how many times the AEDs are accessed and how often our airport employees and bystanders may respond. This system will also be able to help us monitor where medical emergencies occur and where we may need additional AEDs due to traffic and need.

Since 2006, there have been more than 80 cardiac arrests throughout the State of Hawaii Airports. More than 80% have received bystander CPR and the immediate use of public access automated external defibrillator (AED) prior to arrival of our professional responders. The State’s Airport AED Program has achieved more than eight times the survival rates than that of our local community

For more information regarding the AED Alert System or free DOT-A CPR/AED classes please contact AED Institute at 808-440-8988 or visit their website www.AEDInstitute.com

###