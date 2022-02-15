Basketball Training Systems (BTS) opening a Youth Basketball Training Facility - Hosted by 24 Hour Fitness

The BTS Basketball Academy is excited to announce it is open for business! Our newly opened Citrus Heights training facility is here to help the Sacramento area’s youth get better in one of the world’s fastest growing sports, Basketball. Our classes begi

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Contact:

Lawrence Bryant, Media Relations

lbryant@basketballtrainingsystems.com

GRAND OPENING: Basketball Training Systems (BTS) announces the opening of its next Youth Basketball Training Facility - hosted by 24 Hour Fitness - utilizing curriculum developed by NBA players and their skills coaches

The BTS Basketball Academy is excited to announce it is open for business! Our newly opened Citrus Heights training facility is here to help the Sacramento area’s youth get better in one of the world’s fastest growing sports, Basketball. Our classes begin March 1st in the newly renovated 24 Hour Fitness basketball court located at 6633 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA. We have several Free Basketball Clinics & Skills Evaluations going on between February 15th and February 27th, 2022.

Sign up using this link: https://www.btsbball.com/experiences . Each Free Experience will feature facility tours and mini group programs, allowing athletes and their parents to experience this one-of-a-kind training firsthand!

These celebrations will be jam-packed with fun activities and amazing giveaways! Keep track of all the excitement by following us at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/btsbasketballacademy

Instagram: @btsbasketball

Website: www.BTSBBALL.com

Affordable classes are offered Monday-Thursday evenings.

Situated in a great location, within 15 minutes from just about ANYWHERE in northeast Sacramento, the Citrus Heights BTS Basketball Academy—hosted by 24 Hour Fitness—brings modern, NBA-style youth basketball training to the area.