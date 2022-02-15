APX Platform’s Co-CEOs Selected as Featured Presenters at the 2022 American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting in Park City, UT

Izhak Musli, Co-CEO, APX Platform Terri Ross, Co-CEO and Founder, APX Platform

APX Platform Will Also Host its First Special Event at the ABAM Meeting

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Platform’s Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli have been selected as feature presenters to deliver multiple educational workshops at the 2022 American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting (ABAM) February 18th - 21st in Park City, Utah. In addition, APX Platform will host its first special event for CEOs and Key Opinion Leaders at the ABAM meeting to demonstrate how APX Platform has proven to increase operational and employee efficiency and practice profitability.

The 14th Annual ABAM meeting brings together leading thought leaders and plastic surgeons from across the globe, with a focus on the US and Brazilian markets. Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Terri Ross and Izhak Musli in the following sessions:

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th 2022

● THE PATH TO PROFITABILITY

○ 9:15am

○ Featuring Izhak Musli

● KPIs: HOW KNOWING THEM WILL MAXIMIZE YOUR REVENUE

○ 10:20am

○ Featuring Terri Ross

● THE 2 MUST-HAVES TO STAND OUT IN A COMPETITIVE MARKETPLACE

○ 10:30am

○ Featuring Terri Ross

● SKILLS FOR CONVERTING LEADS INTO PATIENTS

○ 10:40am

○ Featuring Terri Ross

● CONSULTATIONS THAT CONVERT

○ 10:50am

○ Featuring Terri Ross

● WORKSHOP Q&A WITH CEOs & INDUSTRY KOLs: HOW APX PLATFORM HAS PROVEN TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY AND PRACTICE PROFITABILITY

○ 3:30pm

○ Featuring Terri Ross & Izhak Musli

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21st 2022

● USE TECHNOLOGY TO SCALE YOUR PRACTICE

○ 11:45am

○ Featuring Izhak Musli



Terri Ross has spent the past 15+ years transforming aesthetic practices of all sizes, scaling revenue significantly based upon her proven data-driven methods. She is a world-renowned practice management expert, key opinion and thought leader, high performance sales coach, and sought-after international speaker in the medical aesthetic industry. Terri lectures all over the world for the top aesthetic societies. She is a regular contributor to major aesthetic publications and hosts her own informative podcast: “In Touch with Terri: Trade Secrets for Medical Aesthetics.”

IIzhak Musli has extensive leadership and management experience across multiple industries, including Software as a Service (SaaS), and is an expert in business processes, operational excellence, and using technology as a tool to improve business efficiencies. He has a deep understanding of practice management having worked with aesthetic practices since 2015. Izhak founded and developed two software solutions for the aesthetic industry, both of which have since been acquired: AtlasKPI, the industry’s first business intelligence dashboard, and MedicalPRM, a digital lead management tool.

For more information about APX Platform, please visit APXplatform.com.

About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit APXplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.

