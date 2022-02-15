Shewmake bill to relax ADU regulations and increase housing supply passes House 

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington state House of Representatives passed House Bill 1660, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham), to increase housing supply, lower rents, and encourage environmentally friendly development by making it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs). ADUs are residential homes, often small in size, that occupy the same lot as an existing home.

“We are not building enough homes to keep up with demand in this state,” said Shewmake. “One of the cheapest and environmentally friendly ways to build more housing is by making use of existing space – building on top of a garage, in a basement, or in a backyard. The imbalance between demand and supply for housing results in escalating rents and housing prices as well as longer commutes from job centers. When working people are forced “drive until they qualify” when looking for affordable housing it means one city’s prohibitions on affordable housing can impact an entire region. We need a statewide solution.”

In many cities, local regulation makes ADUs prohibitively expensive or difficult to build. HB 1660 requires the removal of certain barriers to construction and requires comprehensive plans under the Growth Management Act allow for ADUS within an urban growth area.

“Backyard cottages, mother-in-law units, and ADUs are often more affordable and help us add more housing while preserving the character of the community,” said Shewmake. “I know this, because we have ADUs all over my neighborhood – there are students, families and people from all walks of life who live nearby. For someone looking for an affordable apartment, to make extra income off an unused space on their property, or to provide a home for their aging parents – ADUs are a great solution. HB 1660 will make this option more available across our state.”

In 2017, California passed legislation to encourage more ADU development. Since then, the state has seen ADU permitting requests increase from about 1,000 units a year to over 12,000 units a year. While HB 1660 makes more gradual adjustments than the California legislation, it will allow for substantially more ADUs to be built in Washington.

The bill passed 50-48 and now moves onto the Senate for consideration.