Submit Release
News Search

There were 694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,735 in the last 365 days.

Shewmake bill to relax ADU regulations and increase housing supply passes House 

OLYMPIA – Today, the Washington state House of Representatives passed House Bill 1660, sponsored by Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham), to increase housing supply, lower rents, and encourage environmentally friendly development by making it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs). ADUs are residential homes, often small in size, that occupy the same lot as an existing home. 

“We are not building enough homes to keep up with demand in this state,” said Shewmake. “One of the cheapest and environmentally friendly ways to build more housing is by making use of existing space – building on top of a garage, in a basement, or in a backyard. The imbalance between demand and supply for housing results in escalating rents and housing prices as well as longer commutes from job centers. When working people are forced “drive until they qualify” when looking for affordable housing it means one city’s prohibitions on affordable housing can impact an entire region. We need a statewide solution.” 

In many cities, local regulation makes ADUs prohibitively expensive or difficult to build. HB 1660 requires the removal of certain barriers to construction and requires comprehensive plans under the Growth Management Act allow for ADUS within an urban growth area. 

“Backyard cottages, mother-in-law units, and ADUs are often more affordable and help us add more housing while preserving the character of the community,” said Shewmake. “I know this, because we have ADUs all over my neighborhood – there are students, families and people from all walks of life who live nearby. For someone looking for an affordable apartment, to make extra income off an unused space on their property, or to provide a home for their aging parents – ADUs are a great solution. HB 1660 will make this option more available across our state.” 

In 2017, California passed legislation to encourage more ADU development. Since then, the state has seen ADU permitting requests increase from about 1,000 units a year to over 12,000 units a year. While HB 1660 makes more gradual adjustments than the California legislation, it will allow for substantially more ADUs to be built in Washington.   

The bill passed 50-48 and now moves onto the Senate for consideration. 

 

You just read:

Shewmake bill to relax ADU regulations and increase housing supply passes House 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.