Nai Saeturn Joins YouAppi, A Leading Mobile App Marketing Company, As Vice President of Sales
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi, a leading performance-based mobile app marketing company, announced today the addition of Nai Saeturn in the key position of Vice President of Sales. Saeturn joins YouAppi from Rakuten and arrives during the company’s fast-growth phase highlighted by a 1,730 percent revenue growth. Saeturn will oversee sales in North America and South America.
“Nai has a proven track record of scaling fast-growth companies in addition to her extensive sales and leadership experience which is exactly what we need to take our business to the next level,” said Moshe Vaknin, Chief Executive Officer at YouAppi. “Nai joining our team will be advantageous to YouAppi as we aggressively scale over the coming months to further accelerate YouAppi’s growth.”
“YouAppi has been innovative and thoughtfully developed its retargeting platform to help many of the world’s leading mobile app brands,” said Nai Saeturn, Vice President of Sales, YouAppi. “I am excited to join the team during this high growth period and look forward to scaling the company’s business, growing our portfolio, and providing high value to our clients.”
Saeturn has spent over a decade in the mobile ad tech industry, bringing notable experience from Remerge, Adikteev, and RTB House. Her unique balance of sales leadership combines domain experience with scalable processes while building high performing teams. At YouAppi, she will harness her extensive expertise in selling disruptive mobile app retargeting solutions to drive the expansion of the company’s sales team and support its market growth initiatives.
About YouAppi
YouAppi is leading the industry with its performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. The tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app marketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC and the US. YouAppi is ranked as a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2021 index, 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 94th on the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ North America 2021 list, 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list.
