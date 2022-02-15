Councilmember Friedson Hosts Press Conference on Expediting Innovation and Expanding Economic Development through Zoning Changes for BioHealth Priority Campuses

MARYLAND, February 15 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 14, 2022

New zoning measure spearheaded by Friedson will accelerate and streamline the regulatory process to develop and spur expansion of biohealth facilities in Montgomery County

On Wednesday, February 16 at 10:30 a.m. Councilmember Andrew Friedson and Montgomery County biohealth and economic development leaders will hold a press conference to reinforce Montgomery County’s commitment to innovation and the biohealth sector at United Therapeutics Corp. in Silver Spring.

On Tuesday, the Council is expected to vote on a zoning measure, led by Friedson, which would dramatically accelerate and streamline the regulatory process to develop biohealth facilities in Montgomery County.

The goal of Zoning Text Amendment 21-09, Office and Professional – Biohealth Priority Campus, is to continue to build the County’s reputation as a leader in biotechnology by attracting and retaining biohealth companies.

The zoning measure streamlines the regulatory process for biohealth facilities, which are 150,000 square feet or larger, and for existing facilities expanding by 50,000 square feet or more. It also enables Biohealth Priority Campuses to locate in the commercial, residential and employment office areas of Montgomery County and near Metro and Purple Line stations in an opportunity zone or a half mile from a planned or existing Bus Rapid Transit route.

The details for the press conference are below.

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: United Therapeutics Corp. (outdoor plaza) at 1040 Spring Street, Silver Spring, Md.

Alternate Location: United Therapeutics Auditorium, in case of inclement weather

Who: Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Hans Riemer; Thomas Kaufman, senior director of corporate real estate, United Therapeutics Corp.; Dewey Steadman, head of investor relations, United Therapeutics Corp.; Ben Wu, president and CEO, Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC); and Angela Graham, president and CEO, Quality Biological, Inc.

Parking: Spring Cameron Garage, 8700 Cameron St., Silver Spring, Md.

COVID-19 protocol: If the press conference is held indoors, due to inclement weather, the host requires that masks must be worn by all in attendance and proof of vaccination will be required.

RSVP: Please email Jordan.Lindsay@montgomerycountymd.gov by Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.

Media contact: Cindy Gibson, Cynthia.Gibson@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7827 or Jordan Lindsay 240-496-6289.

