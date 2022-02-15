Chinese Restaurant Vancouver East | James On Hastings

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James On Hastings online Chinese Food has been launched. James on Hastings Chinese Restaurant started this business 12-years ago in East Vancouver’s busy Hastings neighborhood.

" I love what I do, and that passion and excitement lead us to open up our first Vancouver Chinese Restaurant, and everybody thinks that chef is an easy not, No, definitely not, cause we are not only cooking food for our customers but using our passions to influence our customers as well," James said.

During the pandemic - Omicron, everybody was scared to go out and eat; especially some of the seniors can't be vaccinated. James on Hastings Chinese Restaurant provided free Chow Mein delivery service online in Vancouver Area.
James On Hastings was the 1st Chinese Restaurant that provide Free Chow Mein in Vancouver during the Omicron period - the core is to contribute more to the local community in Vancouver East.

James on Hastings cooks farm freshness to your dining table every day - James knows the produce chain well, picks the best cooking material to cook traditional Chinese food.

Furthermore, in the past few months, James has brought more selection for the local customers such as Mongolian Chicken, Roasted Pigeon, and Clam with Black Bean Sauces.

In addition, one of the James on Hastings favor dishes is the BBQ Duck. It is made with whole duck grilled. The color of the finished dish is golden red, the duck body is full, the belly contains marinade, and the taste is mellow. The roasted duck is cut into small pieces, the skin, meat, and bones are connected but not detached, and the entrance is immediately separated. It has the characteristics of crispy skin, tender meat, fragrant bones, and fat but not greasy. If it is dipped in sour plum sauce, it will have a unique flavor.

If you have no ideas what to eat tonight, come to our Chinese online Restaurant and order some food at Jamesonhastings.ca

