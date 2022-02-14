Utah Gov. Cox signs one bill from the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 14, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed one bill. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 14. Information on this bill can be found below.

SB170: Election Schedule Amendments

Statement from Gov. Cox:

“These changes came at the request of both major political parties and affect filing periods this year. As a result, we signed the legislation right away and we want to make sure the public is aware of these new deadlines.”

