CellCore Biosciences Hosted a Successful Muscle Testing Workshop in Atlanta
Health and Wellness Company Provides Education to Practitioners All Around the Country in 2022
We created the muscle testing workshops to provide valuable education to our dedicated practitioners.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 4th marked the first muscle testing workshop of 2022 for health and wellness company CellCore Biosciences. 105 practitioners were present in Atlanta, Georgia as CellCore co-founders Dr. Todd Watts and Dr. Jay Davidson, plus Dr. Darren Schmidt, offered two days of in-depth, hands-on learning for practitioners. Besides focusing on muscle testing, this workshop also discussed the science of root causes and CellCore products.
— Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of CellCore
One muscle testing workshop attendee shared, “The whole CellCore team is very knowledgeable, and I truly appreciate their efforts in making all of us understand the material by putting things in a simple way. The workshop was full of great information about muscle testing. I am excited to bring it all back to my office to help more people regain their health. Dr. Todd, Dr. Jay, and Dr. Darren were all fabulous. It was wonderful to be with like-minded people. So glad I went!”
CellCore provided seven muscle testing workshops for health practitioners across the nation throughout 2021. Depending on the venue, each event had between 50 and 120 attendees. CellCore’s team plans to expand on these workshops throughout 2022.
Dr. Todd explains, “We created the muscle testing workshops to provide valuable education to our dedicated practitioners. We wanted to offer more solutions for our practitioners to take home and implement in their practices. This Atlanta muscle testing workshop started 2022 off strong, and I am excited for what is to come with the future workshops this year.”
CellCore already has four additional workshops planned for health practitioners in 2022, including Costa Mesa, CA in April. To learn more and register for the next event, visit the CellCore muscle testing website (https://workshops.cellcore.com/orange-county). To attend a workshop, you must be a registered CellCore practitioner. To learn more about becoming a CellCore practitioner, go here.
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
