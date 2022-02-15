Mindshine App Offers Digital Mental Health Coaching to Live a Happier Life in 2022

Mindshine App is a Holistic Mental Health Coach with More Than 200 Audio-guided Exercises Developed by Psychologists Stephan Hauner is the Co-founder and Managing Director at Mindshine GmbH

MUNICH, GERMANY, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping up with healthy habits can improve mental health. Still, sometimes we need that extra push. The Mindshine App, available for download at the App Store and Google Play, is a new mental health coach from Europe that helps anyone with a phone develop positive thought patterns, find fulfillment, and become happier overall by offering more than 200 science-based, audio-guided exercises, and meditations designed by psychologists.

“We can train our mind, just like a muscle. All you need is the right gym, so we created Mindshine,” says Stephan Hauner, Co-founder and Managing Director at Mindshine GmbH. “At Mindshine, we have a holistic approach to mental health coaching and base our exercises on your goals. So it’s more than meditation. You choose the destination, and we recommend the path.”

How Mindshine Works

Mindshine breaks down complex scientific principles into simple, easy, and fun practices with the Mindshine coach at the center, recommending your next action and helping to keep you accountable.

The app is tailored to your needs and designed to fit into your lifestyle by keeping powerful coaching plans simple, fun, and bite-sized daily chunks that easily fit into your schedule. In addition, Mindshine helps you work on your personal goals to become who you want to be by increasing self-esteem, lessening negative emotions, boosting confidence, and achieving your goals.

The exercises are suited for all levels of experience and environments, so you can do them riding a bus or sitting at home. The app leads you through each exercise, which develops and enhances the mindset through guided and actionable steps to create positive thought patterns, build confidence, and become happier overall.

The Mindshine App offers a free, 14-day trial and two levels of subscriptions, Free and Pro. Free users can access a limited selection of routines, exercises, and meditations. Pro users have unlimited access to everything for as little as a cup of coffee per week.

Learn more about the Mindshine app at https://www.mindshine.app/, listen to our podcast at https://www.mindshine.app/better-begins-in-the-mind-podcast and visit the Mindshine YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/MindshineTheMentalFitnessApp/videos.

About Mindshine GmbH

