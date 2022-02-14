Submit Release
Spring 2022 NSCAS Trainings Week

The following NSCAS Training Webinars are available for district/school staff that are directly involved with administrating any of the three NSCAS Assessments.

NSCAS ACT

Administration Webinar Dates and Registration Links:

NE Spring 2022 ACT Test Admin Webinar #1   – Recording of Part 1 from Jan. 13, 2022

NE Spring 2022 ACT Test Admin Webinar #2  – Registration for Part 2 on Feb. 17, 2022, 10 am CT

 

NSCAS Alternate

Both training dates will cover the same material. No need to register, just join the zoom meeting.

Feb. 17 3:00 CST Join Zoom Meeting https://datarecognitioncorp.zoom.us/j/85667937001?pwd=WWxpQ3VaZTBpTDBwNEVKNGoxZUc0UT09

Feb. 18 10:00 CST Join Zoom Meeting https://datarecognitioncorp.zoom.us/j/87236928464?pwd=eGg4WE5rcVZtdjJscVV3K05QN2o3dz09

 

NSCAS Growth

All three dates will cover the same material, you only need to attend one.

NSCAS Spring 2022 Test Administration Webinar Training Registration:  Click here to register

Feb 15, 2022 (10 am – 12 pm cst)

Feb 16, 2022 (1 pm – 3 pm cst)

Feb 18, 2022 (10 am – 12 pm cst)

March 2, 2022: (specifically for External Programs) NSCAS Spring 2022 Test Administration Webinar Training Registration:  Click here to register

