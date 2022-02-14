Submit Release
Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support 1,017 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. –  State transportation contracts approved during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,017 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. 

A projected 1,017 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the Feb. 14 state transportation board meeting. 

State transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

  • Widen I-15 from Speedway Boulevard to Garnet interchanges, including truck parking, enhanced interchange lighting, and more.
  • Demolition and materials inspection and remediations contract in advance of a project to widen and improve sections of I-515 and Charleston Boulevard. Construction contract will be reviewed by the State Transportation Board in coming months.
  • Resurface approximately 30 miles of State Route 722 in Lander County from the Churchill County line to U.S. 50 near Austin to extend the life of the pavement surface.
  • Resurface approximately 44 miles of State Route 318 in Lincoln County from U.S. 93 south of Hiko to just east of the Nye County line to extend the life of the pavement surface.
  • Install enhanced digital message signs on U.S. 50 in Carson City and U.S. 95 in Churchill County to provide enhanced motorist and driving information. 

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project.

Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.

