Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Barnwell County and Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Anderson County; Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that:

a raccoon found near Galilee Road and Wisteria Lane in Barnwell, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed.

a second dog was exposed by a skunk found near Pier 33 Street and Stelling Road in Townville, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Both exposed dogs will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon and the skunk were both submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on February 10, 2022, and were both confirmed to have rabies on February 11, 2022.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. Infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of contracting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon or skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 or Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. The Barnwell County raccoon and the Anderson County skunk are the first animals in their counties to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been six cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. Of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina in 2021, none were from Barnwell County and five were from Anderson County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

