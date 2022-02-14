# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 2

02-06-22

Trooper Travis Chapman responded to a personal injury motor vehicle crash on Route 1 in Hancock. Investigation revealed that the operator went off the road, the vehicle struck a guardrail, and flipped onto its roof. The operator, Spencer Merritt (18) of Ellsworth was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and speed are both factors in the crash. Charges pending. The Hancock County Sherriff’s Office, Hancock Fire Department and Northern Light Ambulance assisted.

02-08-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard investigated a shoplifting incident in Princeton. Taea Lola (27) of Indian Township was seen on surveillance video concealing merchandise. She was located and summonsed for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Trooper Miles Carpenter responded to a family fight in Sullivan.

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi summonsed Joshua Weeks (30) of Lamoine, for Operating After Suspension after a traffic stop in Hancock.

02-09-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a theft complaint in Stonington where an outboard motor was reported stolen. Investigation continues.

02-10-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a report that an unattended residence in Princeton had been broken into and numerous tools were stolen. No suspects currently.

Trooper Jarid Leonard responded to a crash in Topsfield after a Maine DOT plow truck and a logging truck collided. James Merrill (42) of Monticello was operating a fully loaded logging truck and met a Maine DOT truck that was operated by Toby Mailman (64) of Danforth. Toby was clearing snow out of a designated turn around and backed into the roadway. James tried to avoid the plow truck but struck the plow and was deflected into the ditch. The logging truck was lodged into deep snow and stopped shortly after the impact. No injuries were reported from the crash.

02-12-22