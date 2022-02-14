Submit Release
Netted Drone Enclosure Installed at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus

Gorilla Netting crew members install support poles for the drone enclosure being installed at CCIC

Crew members work into the evening hours installing CCIC's drone net enclosure.

Netting gets installed on CCIC's new drone enclosure.

Drone Pilot Course Gets A New Netted Drone Enclosure Designed & Installed By Gorilla Netting

We are thrilled we were awarded the project from CCIC and hope their students get a lot of use out of their new netting enclosure!”
— Dolvin Todd, President of Gorilla Netting
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --


Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial, Colorado, received a new netted drone enclosure to add to the unique equipment provided in their drone pilot course. The new drone enclosure was designed and installed by Gorilla Netting, a Florida-based netting contractor.

Gorilla Netting designed the 40-foot-long, 20-foot-wide, 30-foot-high cable-stayed netting enclosure to stand up to the winter weather received in the area. A crew from Gorilla Netting installed the netting system in just a week.

“The netted drone enclosure at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus will provide their students with the ability to test fly drones in natural environments while still being able to contain their aircraft safely. We are thrilled we were awarded the project from CCIC and hope their students get a lot of use out of their new netting enclosure!” said Dolvin Todd, president of Gorilla Netting.”

Gorilla Netting is an international netting contractor specializing in sports and barrier netting systems for virtually any application. Gorilla Netting serves customers of all types, including public and private companies, county and state municipalities, golf courses, golf driving ranges, baseball fields, colleges and universities, government agencies, and the United States military. Gorilla Netting barrier netting systems help offer increased safety and protection to facilities and their customers, employees, and surrounding properties.

You can learn more about Gorilla Netting or this project by visiting their website: https://www.gorillanetting.com. For more information, contact Dolvin Todd at info@gorillanetting.com or +1 (800) 274-1079.

Netted Drone Enclosure Installed at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus

