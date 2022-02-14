Netted Drone Enclosure Installed at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus
Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in Centennial, Colorado, received a new netted drone enclosure to add to the unique equipment provided in their drone pilot course. The new drone enclosure was designed and installed by Gorilla Netting, a Florida-based netting contractor.
Gorilla Netting designed the 40-foot-long, 20-foot-wide, 30-foot-high cable-stayed netting enclosure to stand up to the winter weather received in the area. A crew from Gorilla Netting installed the netting system in just a week.
“The netted drone enclosure at Cherry Creek Innovation Campus will provide their students with the ability to test fly drones in natural environments while still being able to contain their aircraft safely. We are thrilled we were awarded the project from CCIC and hope their students get a lot of use out of their new netting enclosure!” said Dolvin Todd, president of Gorilla Netting.”
Gorilla Netting is an international netting contractor specializing in sports and barrier netting systems for virtually any application. Gorilla Netting serves customers of all types, including public and private companies, county and state municipalities, golf courses, golf driving ranges, baseball fields, colleges and universities, government agencies, and the United States military. Gorilla Netting barrier netting systems help offer increased safety and protection to facilities and their customers, employees, and surrounding properties.
