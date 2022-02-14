Governor Ivey Awards More Grants to Bolster Public Safety, Fund Law Enforcement Across State

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $250,000 to continue bolstering public safety and fund law enforcement across the state. These monies will aid in improving public safety and upgrading equipment in 12 Alabama jurisdictions. Additional grants to other police and sheriff’s departments will be awarded once applications are processed and reviewed.

“In Alabama, we back our men and women in blue. I am proud to continue directing funds to these folks who are out there protecting our communities every single day,” said Governor Ivey. “Our law enforcement members put their lives on the line, and it is important we continue doing what we can to support them. I know these funds will go a long way in bolstering our public safety efforts.”

Governor Ivey awarded the grants from funds supplied to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards.

“ADECA stands with Governor Ivey in her appreciation of our law enforcement officers and how much they mean to our communities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “We are pleased to be a part of the process that equips officers to perform their duties safely and effectively.”

Those awarded grants (in north to south geographic order) are:

Jackson County – $24,000 to enable the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to purchase bullet-proof vests.

Centre – $17,687 to purchase electronic stun guns for the Centre Police Department.

Parrish – $23,945 for the Parrish Police Department to purchase laptop computers for patrol vehicles.

Irondale – $23,899 to purchase miscellaneous public safety equipment for the Irondale Police Department.

Jemison – $16,210 to enable the Jemison Police Department to purchase electronic stun guns, weapons and alcohol-detection breath analyzers.

Tallapoosa County – $24,000 to enable the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department to purchase defibrillators to assist patients in cardiac arrest.

Autauga County – $23,800 to enable the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department to buy laptop computers for patrol vehicles.

Prattville – $24,000 to help the Prattville Police Department to purchase portable radios compliant with a new and now widely used means of radio communications.

Coosada – $23,183 to purchase weapons, radar devices and miscellaneous equipment for the Coosada Police Department.

Butler County – $24,000 to purchase laptop computers for patrol vehicles for the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

Geneva County – $23,726 to upgrade equipment in Geneva County Sheriff’s Department vehicles.

Fairhope– $24,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle for the Fairhope Police Department.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

###