February 14, 2022

According to recently updated data from the Maine Department of Marine Resources, 2021 was the most valuable year in the history of Maine's lobster fishery. At $724,949,426, the landed value for the iconic fishery jumped by 75 percent over 2020, by far the single largest increase in value, year over year.

Of note, the increase in value from 2020 to 2021, $312,464,172, was more than the total landed value in 2009.

"The Maine lobster industry remains a cornerstone of our states coastal economy and identity because of the uncompromising commitment to quality that follows every lobster, from trap to table," said Governor Janet Mills. "I will continue to work tirelessly to support this vital Maine heritage industry." "The extraordinary value earned last year by Maine lobster harvesters is a clear reflection of strong consumer confidence in the Maine lobster brand and the products and people it represents," said Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher.

Not only was the 2021 value a record setter, but the volume of landings continued a twelve-year run in which harvesters brought to shore close to or more than 100 million pounds. At 108,048,704 pounds, landings increased by more than 10 million pounds over 2020, an increase of more than 10 percent.

"Last year was one for the books and it should be celebrated," said Commissioner Keliher. "But there are many challenges ahead, and it's important that fishermen remain engaged in management discussions that will strive to make this stock resilient for future generations." "Despite those challenges, the Maine lobster industry continues to show tremendous commitment to the delivery of a world class product," said Commissioner Keliher.

Additional information on Maine lobster landings can be found on the Maine DMR website.

Landings information for all other commercially harvested Maine species will be available in March after data has been fully audited.