DIVERSITY in Ed Assembles Advisory Board; Holds First Meeting of Influential Members in January 2022
Experienced committee of industry leaders support innovative expansion of longtime diversity experts’ mission during a unique time for schools and educators.
We’ve come a long way since 2005 — launch of first magazine. Seventeen years later, the need to place teachers of diverse backgrounds in classrooms across America is greater than it ever has been...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity and teacher recruitment experts DIVERSITY in Ed have launched their Advisory Board with a kickoff meeting on January 31, 2022. The Advisory Board was selected through a national process of nominations, which resulted in a powerful group of influential, experienced industry leaders.
— Preston J. Edwards, Jr., Founder and President
Members of the new Advisory Board represent a diverse mix of brilliant professionals who each bring different skills and context to the mission of DIVERSITY in Ed. The group includes higher ed experts Board Chair Scott Glenn, EdD., MBA and Vice Chair Charlene James-Piper, Ed.D. These leaders are joined by nine impressive Board Advisors who, collectively, bring experience in education, district administration, both charter and public school experience, as well as direct classroom experience: Joshua P. Cole, Ph.D.; Enrique G. Murillo, Jr. Ph.D.; Rafael Sanchez Jr., D.B.A.; Beth Crisafulli; Craig Alan Johnson; Virginia Rodriguez; Robert A. O’Connor; E-chieh Lin; and Shineaca McKenzie.
During the first meeting, members expressed excitement about growing the organization’s network of educators, as well as the ongoing work of connecting school leaders committed to improving diversity with a talented network of teachers of color from a range of diverse backgrounds. Remarked DIVERSITY in Ed Founder and President, Preston J. Edwards, Jr., “we’ve come a long way since 2005, the year I launched Teachers of Color Magazine (now DIVERSITY in Ed Magazine). Seventeen years later, the need to place teachers of diverse backgrounds in classrooms across America is greater than it ever has been, and so we’ve evolved to meet that need with our online job board and virtual recruitment fairs, which draw thousands of educators to school communities in need.”
Board Chair Dr. Glenn offered motivation to the group, noting that “the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of all people in this diverse world is a key concept not just in America, but globally! Diversity in Ed continues to create sound opportunities to bring people of color to the table, engaging stakeholders in every level of academia from k-12 through postsecondary education.”
With change being the constant, not the variable, the group stands ready to find innovative solutions for today’s schools and districts. Vice Board Chair Dr. James-Piper expressed her confidence in the “qualified and proven members of the Diversity in Higher Ed Advisory Board,” and also noted the major challenges and changes brought on by the pandemic. Said Dr. James-Piper, “as we wrestle as a nation with issues of social justice and equity, we are also experiencing a great resignation across industries. Now more than ever, Industry leaders have to think strategically, creatively, and be experts in thought and action. I am always excited about positive change and reducing gaps in equity... but I am even more excited to do this important work with my fellow board members.
To learn more about DIVERSITY in Ed’s new Advisory Group, visit https://www.diversityined.com/blog/2022/01/the-diversity-recruitment-partners-advisory-board/.
###
Trina Edwards
Diversity Recruitment Partners
+1 281-265-2473
email us here