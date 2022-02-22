Atlassian Marketplace - Fastest Growing Apps of 2021

Fastest Growing Paid Apps of 2021 (Absolute) Fastest Growing Atlassian Paid Apps of 2021 (Percentage)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Perspectives is a leading North American Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner with a number of unique offerings including Synthesis™ Solution Blueprints and MARS™ analytical insights into the Atlassian Marketplace. Powered by Marketplace Analytics Research Service™ (MARS™) we are today announcing the fastest-growing Atlassian Marketplace 3rd party applications over 2021.

MARS™ is truly a one-of-a-kind offering in the Atlassian ecosystem. Back in 2018 when we first created MARS we realized that while many solution partners are focused on developing their own apps, we could bring greater value to the Atlassian community by creating a quantitative and objective database covering every facet of the Atlassian Marketplace. Since then we have been consistently updating MARS with the latest Atlassian Marketplace data and discovering new ways to use our unique Marketplace insight to help our customers.

Due to the size and vast array of products available on the Atlassian Marketplace, as well as the system of vendor self-categorization, navigating it as a customer can be difficult. MARS™ overcomes this issue through our "500 Club" of apps with over 500 instances. For every app in the "500 Club", we have carefully assigned "meaningful categorizations" that apply to the primary functionality of each respective app. Due to the Pareto nature of the Marketplace, this means that we have now categorized over 80% of all Marketplace instances.

Here we will detail the top ten fastest-growing Paid Atlassian Marketplace apps over 2021. We will release the figures for both "absolute growth" and "percentage growth" separately. Absolute growth measures essentially how many total net instances each app added over the course of 2021. Percentage growth is the percentage increase in instances each app underwent from the start of 2021 to the end. When measuring by percentage growth we only include apps with over 1000 instances to ensure the figures aren't skewed by very small apps.

As you can see in the attached images, the three fastest growing apps in absolute terms were draw.io Diagrams for Confluence, Xray Test Management for Jira, and Zephyr Squad. In percentage terms the fastest growing apps over 2021 were Cards & Panels, MacroSuite, and Aura.

A big takeaway we have from these lists is the disproportionate number of Cloud-only apps featuring as the fastest movers. As the Cloud platform continues to boom, vendors who are focusing on optimizing their apps to run on the Cloud are clearly benefiting as they are essentially going where the customer is. 99% of new Atlassian customers are opting for Cloud so there is no doubting the fact that designing quality Cloud-first apps is a recipe for success in this market.

Congratulations to all of the vendors whose apps have made any one of these lists. We look forward to seeing how they develop going forwards into 2022.

About Blended Perspectives

Blended Perspectives is an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner based in North America. We offer full lifecycle support for all Atlassian tools including consulting, training, hosting, license management, and support on top of our unique offerings of Synthesis™ and MARS™. You can find out more at www.blendedperspectives.com or get in touch with us at hello@blendedperspectives.com.