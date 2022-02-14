National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Extends Reach with New Rockville, Maryland Office
WhitbeckBennett Strives to Protect What Matters Most to Families Across the Nation
Our firm is dedicated to creating a national presence with a small firm feel.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new office in Rockville, Maryland.
— John Whitbeck, Managing Partner, WhitbeckBennett
The new office will be managed by two Partners, David Marquardt and Richard Tappan. Both David and Richard have been practicing Family Law and Trust & Estates for more than 16 years.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the nation. The firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"We are very excited to add our new office in Rockville,” stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, "[o]ur firm is dedicated to creating a national presence with a small firm feel, and we look forward to getting immediately to work to bring our experience and compassion to serve Maryland families.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women, focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
***
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
Facebook – @WhitbeckBennett
Twitter – @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – Whitbeck Bennett
Instagram – @WhitbeckBennett
YouTube – @WhitbeckBennett
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter