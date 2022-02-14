INCENDIA PARTNERS WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT DIAMOND AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incendia Partners, a leading staffing agency announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and job seeker candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are also twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at companies nationwide, Incendia Partners received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 90% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 41%. Incendia also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 87% of the job seekers they placed, significantly higher than the industry average of 40%.
“We are beyond excited to be recognized 7 years in a row by both our clients and candidates and thank them for helping us achieve the Diamond Award for Best of Staffing. Our recruiters work hard to make service a priority and we’re proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.” Incendia’s Managing Partner, Rob Recchia said.
“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!”
About Incendia Partners
With over 20 years of experience, Incendia has helped place over 1000 qualified professionals at companies all over the country in Accounting & Finance, Technology, Human Resources and Administrative roles. Whether a business is looking for full-time, temp, or temp-to-hire talent, or a candidate is in search of their next great career opportunity, Incendia is fueled by a single purpose: finding solutions for employment needs.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
Contact
Rob Recchia, Managing Partner
161 Worcester Road, Suite 400
Framingham, MA 01701
(508) 507-3555
www.incendia.com
contact@incendia.com
