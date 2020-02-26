INCENDIA PARTNERS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2020 BEST OF STAFFING ® CLIENT AND TALENT DIAMOND AWARDS

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incendia Partners , a leading staffing agency announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and job seeker candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at companies nationwide, Incendia Partners received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 91% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 24%. Incendia also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 64% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry average of 45%.“Year after year we ensure service is our priority focusing on finding the perfect match rather than making a placement. We are thrilled to be recognized 5 years in a row by both our clients and candidates and thank them for helping us achieve the Diamond Award for Best of Staffing.” Incendia’s Managing Partner, Rob Recchia said.“Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!”About Incendia PartnersWith over 20 years of experience, Incendia Partners has helped place hundreds of qualified professionals at companies all over the country in Accounting & Finance, Technology, Human Resources and Administrative roles. Whether a business is looking for full-time, temp, or temp-to-hire talent, or a candidate is in search of their next great career opportunity, Incendia Partners is fueled by a single purpose: finding solutions for employment needs.About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ About Best of StaffingClearlyRated's Best of StaffingAward is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.



