INCENDIA PARTNERS WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2021 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT DIAMOND AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.

FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incendia Partners , a leading staffing agency announced today that they have won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers for at least five (5) consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed & Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and job seeker candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at companies nationwide, Incendia Partners received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 90% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 38%. Incendia also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.4% of the job seekers they placed, significantly higher than the industry average of 40%.“We are thrilled to be recognized 6 years in a row by both our clients and candidates and thank them for helping us achieve the Diamond Award for Best of Staffing. Our recruiters work hard to make service a priority and we’re proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.” Incendia’s Managing Partner, Rob Recchia said.“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”About Incendia PartnersWith over 20 years of experience, Incendia has helped place over 1000 qualified professionals at companies all over the country in Accounting & Finance, Technology, Human Resources and Administrative roles. Whether a business is looking for full-time, temp, or temp-to-hire talent, or a candidate is in search of their next great career opportunity, Incendia is fueled by a single purpose: finding solutions for employment needs.About ClearlyRatedRooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net PromoterScore survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ About Best of StaffingClearlyRated's Best of StaffingAward is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.