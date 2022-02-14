Heart Tones™ Celebrated 35 Years of Helping People Find Answers, Uncover Purpose and Navigate Real Life Issues
Dr. Gloria Thomas Anderson's Literary Arts Ministry Founded in 1986 Still a Source of Inspiration and Encouragement for Families and Individuals 35 Years Later
There is so much to be thankful for over the last 35 years. What sticks out most in my work is being able to bring people together.”CARY, NC, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year marked the 35th anniversary of Heart Tones™ Inspirational Ministry and Heart Tones™ celebrated the growth and impact it has experienced over the last three decades.
— Dr. Gloria Thomas Anderson
Founded in 1986, Heart Tones™ began as a business dedicated to creating greeting cards, personalized memorial prints, and spiritual writings to celebrate various events such as the birth of children and marriages and has since grown into a full-fledged organization that now offers several educational workshops and resources with the purpose of helping people navigate real-life issues, such as relationships, spiritual and emotional wellness, health care, and end of life.
To commemorate 35 years, Dr. Gloria Thomas Anderson, Founder, and CEO of Heart Tones™ sat down for a video interview to look back over her fondest memories (view at hearttones.com/about). Dr. Anderson recounts some of the earliest writings she crafted for her friends and family.
When asked what she is most proud of, Dr. Anderson said, “There is so much to be thankful for over the last 35 years. What sticks out most in my work is being able to bring people together.” Dr. Anderson stated she felt a sense of fulfillment knowing she was working toward the purpose that God had laid before her.
Though Dr. Anderson has accomplished an abundance of things throughout her 35 years with Heart Tones™, her most memorable achievements should be highlighted. Heart Tones™ quickly became a successful, national business in 1986 with her literary works being placed in Christian bookstores across the country. Her end-of-life planning resource book, The African American Spiritual and Ethical Guide to End-of-Life Care: What Y’all Gon Do With Me (eolcareguide.org), was first released in 2006 and has reached its 9th edition in 2020 as well as received recommendation by the C.D.C. Heart Talks with Dr. Gloria, a show about love, loss, and life, was created in May of 2020 as a response to the pandemic and continues to be a source of hope entering into 2022. Because of her well-established research, she has been featured by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) in 2008 and 2009, the National Association of Multicultural Education (NAME) and the National Council of Black Studies (NCBS) in 2013, the International Congress of Qualitative Inquiry (ICQI) in 2017, the Research Association Minority Professors (RAMP) in 2018, and many other conferences. In 2020, Dr. Anderson received a Social Justice Hero Award from Capital Health for her work in addressing disparities in the healthcare ACP field. She also founded the Advance Care Planning for African Americans (ACP for AA™) initiative launched in late 2021 (acpforaa.org) to bridge these disparity gaps.
While the ministry has positively impacted many people's lives, there is much more to do. Dr. Anderson believes within the next five years, Heart Tones™ will offer more personal development courses as well as additional educational services focused on healthcare decision-making. She stated that while progress is being made, many people are still unaware of their ability to shape and plan their own future, in terms of medical care, pursuing their passion, and leaving the legacy they want.
To learn more about Heart Tones™ and the resources it offers, visit www.hearttones.com.
About Heart Tones™
Heart Tones™ is a literary arts ministry founded in 1986 by Dr. Gloria Thomas Anderson. Heart Tones™ provides educational workshops, inspirational products, and helpful resources related to all seasons of life common to humanity, such as love, loss, and life itself. For more information about Heart Tones™ or its products, visit www.hearttones.com.
