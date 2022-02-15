Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) and Jant Pharmacal Corporation (JANT) Announce Commercial Collaboration

Alternative Biomedical Solutions Jant Pharmacal

Partnership compliments each company’s strengths and segment expertise to service key markets in Toxicology and Cannabis segments

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) and Jant Pharmacal Corporation (Jant) announced today the formalization of a commercial collaboration agreement. This partnership enables each company to access each other’s key products, services, and expertise to deliver integrated solutions for their respective analytical laboratory customers.

ABS has been engaged in supporting medical and analytic diagnostics laboratories since 1995, with its mSPEC division being the first independent Sciex MS service provider. They have continued to innovate their products and services to support the toxicology, forensic, cannabis, and environmental segments.

Jant Pharmacal was founded in 1986 and is focused on the clinical diagnostics market. Jant is led by Managing Director Jack L. Tawfik.

The two companies will collaborate on marketing and implementation of screening and confirmation analytical systems in the toxicology segment. In addition, ABS and Jant will collectively support new and existing cannabis analytical laboratories with integrated solutions. The focus will be on providing technology stacks, instrument service and support, method development and validation, operational consulting, and ongoing consumable needs.

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO states: “The collaboration with Jant amplifies our customer reach and expands our product offering in markets where Jant currently serves that are complementary to ABS’ areas of focus. In addition, it provides an additional commercial workforce to serve our mutual customers in multiple segments nationwide.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.

About Jant Pharmacal

Jant Pharmacal was founded in 1986 and is focused on the clinical diagnostics market. Jant Pharmacal's Point of Care Division offers a very extensive line of CLIA Waived rapid tests for clinical and toxicology applications. Jant Pharmacal's Laboratory Division offers complete integrated solutions for CLIA Moderate and High Complexity reference, hospital and physician office laboratories. These solutions include chemistry, toxicology, immuno-assay, hematology as well as Real-Time PCR.