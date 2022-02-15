Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,000 in the last 365 days.

Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) and Jant Pharmacal Corporation (JANT) Announce Commercial Collaboration

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Jant Pharmacal

Jant Pharmacal

Partnership compliments each company’s strengths and segment expertise to service key markets in Toxicology and Cannabis segments

The collaboration with Jant amplifies our customer reach and expands our product offering in markets where Jant currently serves that are complementary to ABS’ areas of focus.”
— Joe Coffey, ABS CCO

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) and Jant Pharmacal Corporation (Jant) announced today the formalization of a commercial collaboration agreement. This partnership enables each company to access each other’s key products, services, and expertise to deliver integrated solutions for their respective analytical laboratory customers.

ABS has been engaged in supporting medical and analytic diagnostics laboratories since 1995, with its mSPEC division being the first independent Sciex MS service provider. They have continued to innovate their products and services to support the toxicology, forensic, cannabis, and environmental segments.

Jant Pharmacal was founded in 1986 and is focused on the clinical diagnostics market. Jant is led by Managing Director Jack L. Tawfik.

The two companies will collaborate on marketing and implementation of screening and confirmation analytical systems in the toxicology segment. In addition, ABS and Jant will collectively support new and existing cannabis analytical laboratories with integrated solutions. The focus will be on providing technology stacks, instrument service and support, method development and validation, operational consulting, and ongoing consumable needs.

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO states: “The collaboration with Jant amplifies our customer reach and expands our product offering in markets where Jant currently serves that are complementary to ABS’ areas of focus. In addition, it provides an additional commercial workforce to serve our mutual customers in multiple segments nationwide.”

About ABS
ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.

About Jant Pharmacal
Jant Pharmacal was founded in 1986 and is focused on the clinical diagnostics market. Jant Pharmacal's Point of Care Division offers a very extensive line of CLIA Waived rapid tests for clinical and toxicology applications. Jant Pharmacal's Laboratory Division offers complete integrated solutions for CLIA Moderate and High Complexity reference, hospital and physician office laboratories. These solutions include chemistry, toxicology, immuno-assay, hematology as well as Real-Time PCR.

Joseph Coffey
Alternative Biomedical Solutions
+1 469-381-0401
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) and Jant Pharmacal Corporation (JANT) Announce Commercial Collaboration

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.