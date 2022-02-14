Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,642 in the last 365 days.

WHISPERS OF THE GODS, By Baseball Historian Peter Golenbock Available Everywhere Beginning Tuesday February 15th

Whispers of the Gods

Author Peter Golenbock

Legends Of Baseball's Golden Era Speak

A truly wonderful book! Inside info, blasts from the past, great stories. A MUST read for even the most casual baseball fans.”
— Charley Rosen, author of The NBA in Black and White
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great chronicler of baseball history, Author and historian Peter Golenbock is one of the most respected and beloved baseball writers ever, including 10 New York Times bestsellers.

Books like DYNASTY: THE NEW YORK YANKEES, FENWAY: UNEXPURGATED, HANK AARON: BRAVE IN EVERY WAY and more have given fans incredible insights into the history of the game.

Now Mr. Golenbock has returned with his new book, WHISPERS OF THE GODS, Available Everywhere, Tuesday February 15th, bringing to life baseball greats from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s through timeless stories told straight from the players themselves, including Ted Williams, Roy Campanella, Roger Maris, Stan Musial and many others.

Critics have called WHISPERS OF THE GODS ”A fascinating oral history of Major League Baseball in the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, as witnessed by legendary players.”

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

WHISPERS OF THE GODS, By Baseball Historian Peter Golenbock Available Everywhere Beginning Tuesday February 15th

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.