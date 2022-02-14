WHISPERS OF THE GODS, By Baseball Historian Peter Golenbock Available Everywhere Beginning Tuesday February 15th
Legends Of Baseball's Golden Era Speak
A truly wonderful book! Inside info, blasts from the past, great stories. A MUST read for even the most casual baseball fans.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great chronicler of baseball history, Author and historian Peter Golenbock is one of the most respected and beloved baseball writers ever, including 10 New York Times bestsellers.
— Charley Rosen, author of The NBA in Black and White
Books like DYNASTY: THE NEW YORK YANKEES, FENWAY: UNEXPURGATED, HANK AARON: BRAVE IN EVERY WAY and more have given fans incredible insights into the history of the game.
Now Mr. Golenbock has returned with his new book, WHISPERS OF THE GODS, Available Everywhere, Tuesday February 15th, bringing to life baseball greats from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s through timeless stories told straight from the players themselves, including Ted Williams, Roy Campanella, Roger Maris, Stan Musial and many others.
Critics have called WHISPERS OF THE GODS ”A fascinating oral history of Major League Baseball in the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, as witnessed by legendary players.”
