Simple Solvents Joins Emerging Industry Professionals as Sponsors of 2022 B2B CannaTech Expo Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is pleased to welcome Simple Solvents as an expo sponsor at all four of our 2022 B2B CannaTech Expos across the nation. Simple Solvents aims to provide hassle-free chemical supply for the hemp and cannabis industry.
“Simple Solvents has been fixated on bringing high purity, medicinal grade solvents to the cannabis industry from their inception. Coupling this with the educational component that EIP has given us access to through their Cannabusiness circuit makes us perfect for the cannabis industry,” said Brandon Bahr, CEO and co-founder of Simple Solvents.
In addition, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about solvents directly from the Simple Solvents team during their educational seminars at each expo:
● Oklahoma Feb 23-24 2022 - Cannabis & Chemicals 101: A Walkthrough of Solvent Extracts - There are a wide range of solvent extracts that can be made using different chemicals. Simple Solvents provides a crash course on need to know information for solvent extraction. Presented by Brandon Bahr.
● Michigan April 20-21 2022 - Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Tips & Tricks - How does your chemical supply chain affect your extraction business? Learn helpful tips & tricks from Simple Solvents on building a rock solid chemical supply chain. Presented by Brandon Bahr.
● New Jersey June 14-15 & Illinois Aug 3-4 2022 - Cannabis & Chemicals: From the Fundamentals to Supply Chain - A crash course on need to know information for solvents along with tips and tricks on building a rock solid chemical supply chain. Presented by Chris Bentley, chief visionary officer with Ceres 14.
“We are excited to have Simple Solvents partner with us for our 2022 events. They are a progressive company doing exciting things in the realm of safe quality cannabis chemicals.We look forward to them sharing their knowledge and expertise with our audience,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.
“Our mantra is quality extracts require quality solvents. Whether it's technical support, logistics, or further education, our team has someone that can help navigate the liquid solvent needs of cannabis extractors just about anywhere,” added Bahr.
In support of Emerging Industry Professionals’s goal to bring the latest, most up-to-date news to the CannaTech community, Simple Solvents will be providing information on their latest processing solvents and other products.
“EIP is a thought leader when it comes to bringing businesses together for the greater good of the cannabis industry as a whole. Our focus on quality and education align perfectly and it was apparent from our first conversation with EIP that they are an ideal partner to assist in bringing the Simple Solvents brand to the masses,” said Bahr.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our expos? Consider these dates in our 2022 lineup:
● Oklahoma - Feb. 23 - 24, 2022, Central Park Hall, Tulsa, OK
● Michigan - April 20 - 21, 2022, Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Tri-State - June 14 - 15, 2022, Herrah’s Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
● Illinois - Aug. 3 - 4, 2022 - Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, IL
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
