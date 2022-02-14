Scratch-Off Player Lands $200,000; Mega Millions Player Triples $10,000 Win￼

Jackpots growing for Powerball, Mega Millions and Match 5

JACKSON, MISS. – With the Powerball® jackpot growing to an estimated $183 million for tonight’s drawing, two Mississippi Lottery players received sweet Valentine’s Day surprises over the weekend worth $200,000 and $30,000.

A Newton County player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game, one of her favorites to play. With her regular lottery store closing for the evening on Saturday, the player decided to try her luck at a different MS Lottery retailer. She visited Newton Junction located at 221 Eastside Drive in Newton, where she purchased several grocery items and an assortment of scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.

The second player won $30,000 from the Friday, Feb. 11, Mega Millions® drawing, purchased from MK Mart at 25 Fisher Ferry Road in Vicksburg.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 11, 16, 23, 24 and 30 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 3. For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Megaplier option, tripling their $10,000 prize for a total win of $30,000.

Monday Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now up to $183 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $53 million, whilethe jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $520,000.

###