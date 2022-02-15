$20,000 in Scholarships Awarded for CACFP Professional Development
15 Scholarship Recipients to Attend National Child Nutrition ConferenceROUND ROCK, TX, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Briseida Flores from Yakima, WA, Denise Greene from Providence, RI and Jami Ferrell from Clinton, MS. What do they have in common? They will be attending the National Child Nutrition Conference in New Orleans, LA this April as one of fifteen scholarship recipients. The recipients will join over 1,500 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Attendees will choose from over 100 workshops and training programs, network with colleagues from their region and from across the country, and be able to visit with more than 30 exhibitors to learn about products to assist their work in CACFP.
For 36 years the National CACFP Sponsors Association has offered this conference as an unparalleled training, education, and networking opportunity specific to the child nutrition community. Showing a strong dedication to continual improvement through professional development, we are honored to welcome the following CACFP Participants and Scholarship Recipients: Briseida L. Flores, Catholic Charities, Yakima, WA; Jacqueline Auxier, Second Harvest Community Food Bank, Saint Joseph, MO; Benny Little, Dream Center Peoria, Peoria, IL; Amy Fales, BROC Community Action, Rutland, VT; Temarah Harrison, Zion Education Center, Farrell, PA; Jami Ferrell, Jackson Metropolitan YMCA, Clinton, MS; Erica Vega-Meza, Comite de Bien Estar, Inc, San Luis, AZ; Champaigne Spivey, Children First, Tampa, FL; Lauren White, Houston Food Bank, Houston, TX; Kristy Harmon, Karuk Tribe Head Start, Happy Camp, CA; Tikilia Tinker-Martin, Indy Parks & Recreation, Indianapolis, IN; Elaine Stedman, Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak, Sidney, MT; Denise Greene, West End Community Center, Inc., Providence, RI; Nicole Bamba, Nicole’s Family Child Care, Philadelphia, PA.
In February, The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) awarded 15 scholarships to attend the conference in New Orleans, LA April 18-22, 2022. Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
