February 14, 2022 – Texas Science and Engineering Fair Seeks Judges for 2022 Competition

Date: February 14, 2022

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

Event offers individuals the opportunity to help students across Texas

AUSTIN – More than 1,000 Texas middle and high school students will present their projects March 4-9, 2022, at the first round of the 2022 Texas Science and Engineering Fair ( TXSEF ) hosted by Texas A&M Engineering. The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) continues its commitment to science, technology, engineering and math ( STEM ) education and the success of tomorrow’s workforce by co-sponsoring the event for the 21st consecutive year with ExxonMobil.

As a community-supported event, the Fair relies on professionals in the science and engineering fields who generously volunteer their time to this event and who are vital to its ongoing success. As a part of the process, judges are responsible for reviewing projects as well as providing encouragement and constructive criticism to students pursuing future STEM disciplines. This event offers professionals from a variety of STEM fields a rewarding opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of young Texans, while also highlighting their professions.

The Fair is currently inviting current college students, industry professionals, faculty, retirees and all STEM enthusiasts to judge categories for which they have experience and expertise. This year’s Texas Science and Engineering Fair is scheduled to be a hybrid competition in which finalists will compete virtually for the first round March 4-9, 2022, and in-person at Texas A&M University for the second and Blue Ribbon rounds March 25-26, 2022.

Individuals interested in judging Texas Science and Engineering Fair projects are invited to participate in an informational session between now and February 24, 2022, at the following times:

Tuesday, February 15th or 22nd: 11:30am – 12:00 noon | 6:00pm – 6:30pm

Wednesday, February 16th or 23rd: 4:00pm – 4:30pm

Thursday, February 17th or 24th: 11:30am – 12:00 noon | 6:00pm – 6:30pm

The deadline to register to judge the Fair is February 28, 2022. For more information on judging the Texas Science and Engineering Fair and to register, visit https://txsef.tamu.edu/judges/.

