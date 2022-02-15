ClaimGenius joins GT Fusion, the open AI ecosystem from GT Motive that combines AI with automotive repair expertise
Integration expedites & streamlines motor claims processes for global insurance customersMADRID, SPAIN, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT Motive, the technology company specialised in automotive repair data, is proud to announce that Claim Genius a leading AI InsureTech with real-time claim estimation for passenger vehicles is joining GT Fusion, the innovative platform that combines GT Motive´s core capabilities in repair estimating data with AI technology partners to expedite & streamline motor claims processes with greater automation.
This partnership will enable accurate and reliable image analysis and cost estimation, leveraging GT Motive’s estimatic estimating data and Claim Genius’s real-time accurate damage detection and claim estimate capabilities, helping global motor insurance and automotive players take faster and more accurate decisions in their vehicle damage inspection processes.
Commenting on the launch, Demerie Hill, Executive Product Director of GT Motive, said “We are very excited to welcome ClaimGenius as a new partner in the growing GT Fusion ecosystem. T, they have proven to be one of the most innovative AI startups in damage inspections. We are looking forward to a successful partnership offering our combined capabilities to the industry”.
“The insurance automation landscape has changed drastically in last 3 years. The industry is more adoptive to AI technologies than before and looking for a reliable solution partner who can provide a more robust & accurate AI solution. Our vision is to make touchless claims a reality and we want to work with the best in the insurance ecosystem to help solve the many challenges facing the insurance industry,” said Raj Pofale, Founder & CEO, Claim Genius. “Integrating our proven and powerful AI engine with GT’s powerful estimatic tools & data will give insurance companies an agile and intelligent system with a significant upside in efficiency and accuracy to enhance the customer experience and claim outcomes. It’s a win-win for everyone .”
About GT Motive:
“GT Motive dreams of a more open and collaborative ecosystem”. Headquartered in Madrid and with presence in 28 countries, GT Motive is a company specialised in delivering automotive data to the repair, insurance, fleet and leasing industries. Using the latest technology, GT Motive processes more than 5 million estimates every year with consistent growth. More information: marketing@gtmotive.com
About ClaimGenius
Claim Genius, Inc. is a rapidly emerging global InsurTech leader of AI-based claims solutions advancing the automotive industry based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with 3 development centers in India. Our patent-pending artificial intelligence image analysis and predictive analytics provide an instant damage assessment, condition, and damage estimate from uploaded videos or photos through our easy-to-use FNOL mobile app technology. Claim Genius’s AI services are not just limited to just the insurance industry but it overarches to all the other automotive domains like rental & leases car dealers, fleet managing companies, used car dealers, salvage auctions & recyclers. Claim Genius's mission is to reduce assessment time, increase companies' profitability, and revolutionize the overall damage assessment & estimation experience for customers worldwide. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Inspections A Reality. For more information visit us at claimgenius.com
Raj Pofale
Claim Genius
+1 732-546-3809
contactus@claimgenius.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn