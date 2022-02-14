Butler County Problem-Solving Court Graduation

The Butler County Problem-Solving Court in David City celebrated the graduation of Bryan Knust, Alexandra Wesley, and Stephanie Harriman on February 8, 2022. Judge Tina Marroquin presided over the ceremony. In attendance were District 5 Probation Staff, past problem-solving court graduates, and friends and family of the graduates. The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the graduates.

Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Morgan Campbell remarked that laughter, tears, and a lot of hard work got them here today. Their sobriety had to endure unprecedented times when Covid-19 came about, but they tackled this challenge with their heads held high.

Pictured are (left to right): Bryan Knust, Alexandra Wesley, Judge Tina Marroquin, and Stephanie Harriman.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team process within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court's goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant's likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, (402) 362-6540, morgan.campbell@nebraska.gov